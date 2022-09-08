125 meters of road will be built in 6 weeks in Kismacs

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on 125 meters of road will be built in 6 weeks in Kismacs

The third phase of large-scale road repair has begun in Kismac on Napraforgó Street – reported Erzsébet Katona, local government representative.

The post reveals that the entire width of the road surface will be renewed on the 125-meter section between Zápor and Virágos utca. During the works, the area will be closed in each lane, so vehicle traffic will be able to move in one lane.

The cost of the road repair is HUF 35 million gross, which is financed by the municipality from its own budget. The works are expected to last 6 weeks, depending on the weather.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

An Orthodox rabbi was ordained in Debrecen – Jewish cultural days have begun

Bácsi Éva

Road construction begins in Debrecen, two bus routes run on diversion routes

Bácsi Éva

125 meters of road will be built in 6 weeks in Kismacs

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *