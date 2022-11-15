There will be another demonstration in Debrecen for teachers

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on There will be another demonstration in Debrecen for teachers

For now, the live-chain protest actions of the past weeks and months have not reached their goal, so new movements are expected across the country.

This time, there will be a demonstration for teachers in Debrecen on Friday, November 18. At the event, speeches will be given by teachers and students, the demonstrators demand the fulfillment of the following points:

1. A solution to the shortage in the number of teachers!
2. A quantity and quality of teaching material that can be taught and learned!
3. More livable conditions for schools!
4. Attention to education!

The movement starts at 5:00 p.m. in Debrecen, in front of the Forum (Csapó utca), but you can gather as early as 4:45 p.m.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

DKV tickets and passes can be bought in fewer places in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

There will be another demonstration in Debrecen for teachers

Bácsi Éva

There will be piranha feeding during the weekend of terrariums and aquariums at the Debrecen Zoo

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *