There will be another demonstration in Debrecen for teachers

For now, the live-chain protest actions of the past weeks and months have not reached their goal, so new movements are expected across the country.

This time, there will be a demonstration for teachers in Debrecen on Friday, November 18. At the event, speeches will be given by teachers and students, the demonstrators demand the fulfillment of the following points:

1. A solution to the shortage in the number of teachers!

2. A quantity and quality of teaching material that can be taught and learned!

3. More livable conditions for schools!

4. Attention to education!

The movement starts at 5:00 p.m. in Debrecen, in front of the Forum (Csapó utca), but you can gather as early as 4:45 p.m.

