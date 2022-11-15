DKV tickets and passes can be bought in fewer places in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi Éva

Due to eight closed post offices, tickets and passes can be bought in fewer places in Debrecen from Monday, the DKV pointed out. Here are the sales locations that will be discontinued.

These post offices are temporarily closed in Debrecen

In a statement, the transport company reported that Magyar Posta will temporarily suspend the operation of several post offices in Debrecen from November 12.

At the suspended post offices where there is also a DKV sales point, the sale of line tickets and passes will be temporarily discontinued.

DKV Zrt.’s temporarily suspended postal sales points in Debrecen:

Point of Sale Adress
Debrecen 5. posta 4033 Debrecen Jánosi utca 101.
Debrecen 6. posta 4024 Debrecen Szent Anna utca 35-37.
Debrecen 9. posta 4034 Debrecen Faraktár utca 111.
Debrecen 10. posta 4032 Debrecen Egyetem tér 1.
Debrecen 13. posta 4030 Debrecen Galamb utca 16.
Debrecen 14. posta 4014 Debrecen Mezőgazdász út 18.
Debrecen 18. posta 4031 Debrecen Torockó utca 18.
Debrecen-Haláp posta 4078 Debrecen-Haláp, MÁV vasúti megállóhely

In addition to the suspended sales locations, DKV Zrt. recommends other sales locations and online solutions.

 

debreceninap.hu

