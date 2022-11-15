There will be piranha feeding during the weekend of terrariums and aquariums at the Debrecen Zoo

This year, the inhabitants of the terrariums and aquariums will again have the main role for two full days in the Debrecen zoo, which, true to its tradition, will organize its program, the weekend of terrariums and aquariums, on the second Saturday and Sunday of November, guiding you into the world of the Palm House, which evokes the climate of the tropics.

At the event, which offers plenty of attractions regardless of the increasingly harsh weather, those interested can gain a glimpse into the mysteries of aquarists and terrorists during thematic guided tours and demonstrations, and learn first-hand the practical basics of keeping fish, amphibians, and reptiles, from furnishing their habitat to the animals’ daily needs.

In the framework of spectacular feedings, even more exotic animals than usual will be in action – including the largest inhabitant of the Pálmaház – but many behind-the-scenes secrets will also be revealed, and the institution will present the visual design of the new terrarium for its soon-to-be-arrived rarities.

All program elements are free with a zoo ticket:

NOVEMBER 12 (SATURDAY)

10:00-11:00 – Pálmaházi professional guidance

11:00-11:45 – How to build a terrarium?

12:15-13:00 – Breeding of the cradle-mouthed fish

12:30-2:00 p.m. – The hidden treasures of Pálmaház

13:15 – Feeding of Javan shooting fish

13:30 – The monitor lizard strikes

14:00 – Feeding the red-bellied piranhas

NOVEMBER 13 (SUNDAY)

10:00-11:00 – Pálmaházi professional guidance

11:00-11:45 – Accustoming African sea bass to the crocodile pool

12:15-13:00 – Terraristics for beginners

12:30-2:00 p.m. – The hidden treasures of Pálmaház

13:15 – Feeding of Javan shooting fish

13:30 – The Nile crocodile strikes

14:00 – Feeding the red-bellied piranhas

debreceninap.hu