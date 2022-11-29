Panel Discussion on NATO and the Transatlantic Alliance in the 21st Century

American Corner Debrecen is organizing an event to discuss and familiarize especially young people with the idea of the transatlantic alliance and the evolution of NATO from its inception during the Cold War into the 21st century.

The panelists are Dr. Máté Gergely Balogh, instructor at the North American Department of the University of Debrecen, and Zsolt Kerékgyártó, officer in the Hungarian Defence Forces. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Tibor Glant, associate professor at the North American Department of the University of Debrecen.

Date: Monday (5th December) 4:30 p.m.

Venue: American Corner Debrecen (19/D Bee square)