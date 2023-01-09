A swan took part in consecrating the water of the river at Hortobágy

They started the new year with the consecration of a river in Hortobágy on January 8. Church representatives, politicians, local residents, and a swan also took part in the event.

On the occasion of the celebration, Greek Catholic parishioner László Bodogán led the consecration ceremony, and the representative of the local Reformed church, Reformed pastor Mária Varga-Kovács, gave a speech.

The residents who came to the ceremony could not go home without politicians’ speeches. Ádám Jakab, mayor of the Hortobágy settlement, Zoltán Pajna, president of the county municipality, and Sándor Bodó, the region’s parliamentary representative, were also present at the event.

