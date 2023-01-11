In one day, two pedestrians were hit at the pedestrian crossing in Debrecen

The KRESZ (Uniform Regulation of Road Regulations) emphasizes that drivers must give priority to pedestrians at designated pedestrian crossings, and poor visibility does not exempt them from this, the police warned.

One of the incidents happened on January 9, around 6 p.m. According to the report, a woman was run over at the designated pedestrian crossing on University Avenue. The officers immediately went to the scene, and then called an ambulance for the victim.

Not long after, at around 10:30 p.m., another run-over occurred, when a woman was hit on Mester Street.

Both of them suffered serious injuries as a result of the accidents and, based on the primary investigations, they just wanted to cross the road legally at the designated pedestrian crossing, the police said.

As they write, the rainy and changeable weather of the last few days has made traffic more difficult in the county of Hajdú-Bihar. The police draw the attention of drivers that for their own safety and the safety of others, we must learn to recognize changes in the quality of the road surface and visibility in time.

debreceninap.hu