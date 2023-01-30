The Debrecen zoo Launches Corporate Annual Passes This February

As announced previously, Debrecen’s iconic park has a brand new Annual Pass scheme for individuals, with three tiers to accommodate all regular visitors. In addition to Annual Walking Passes granting an unlimited number of zoo visits for a whole year, Annual Adventure Passes offer unlimited access to all Amusement Park rides, while Annual VIP Passes include entry to all special events on top of all the above benefits.

As the next step in this new Annual Pass scheme, the Debrecen Zoo is proud to introduce Corporate Annual Passes, available to caring companies and responsible employers as an employee benefit starting this February. This special offer is a great way for companies to reward their staff with unique recreation opportunities and support the noble cause of biodiversity conservation at the same time.

Granting a maximum of two entries a day for two adults and three children during regular opening hours, Corporate Annual Walking and Adventure Passes are free to transfer among employees, with the latter including unlimited access to all Amusement Park rides.

Further information on Corporate Annual Passes is available on the Park’s website.

Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy

CEO, Debrecen Zoo