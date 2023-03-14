Debrecen was present at one of the most important real estate development exhibitions in the world

Hungary will primarily present industrial properties at INPARK, one of the most important real estate development exhibitions in the world, MIPIM, which opens on Tuesday and will be open for four days in Cannes, France. In addition to Budapest, Debrecen and Szeged will also be presented at the exhibition. Yesterday, Lajos Barcsa, the deputy mayor of Debrecen, updated his followers on the scene.

Lajos Barcsa says that the world’s leading real estate exhibition is attended by the most important players in the international real estate sector. As promised, he will come back with more details later this year.

The CEO of the National Industrial Park Operator and Developer (NIPÜF) added in a statement: there is plenty of potential in the field of industrial real estate. The success of INPARK can significantly contribute to Hungarian working capital investments and the creation of new jobs.

NIPÜF is currently a dominant player in the industrial real estate development market under the brand name INPARK. With its environmentally conscious and sustainable developments, it offers a full range of services, from the sale of the development plot to the development of turnkey halls, as well as utilization for rental or sales purposes. As an industrial real estate developer, it is present in 17 cities in Hungary, on almost 900 hectares, and thus has the largest development property portfolio on the domestic market.

Leading international companies have found a home in its industrial parks. In 2022, it handed over a hall of almost 80,000 square meters at five different locations.

At MIPIM, the Hungary-Budapest stand focuses on the industrial real estate market, logistics and office and hotel developments. At the world’s number one real estate exhibition, Hungarian developments worth more than 1 billion euros will be presented, according to the previous information from the Real Estate Development Roundtable Association (IFK).

MTI