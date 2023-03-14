Viktor Orbán held talks with former French President Sarkozy

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Viktor Orbán held talks with former French President Sarkozy

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a meeting with former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on Tuesday morning, Bertalan Havasi, head of the Prime Minister’s Press Office, told MTI.

In addition to the Hungarian-French bilateral relations, the most important international topics, the war in Ukraine and European political affairs, were discussed at the meeting, said the press chief.

Photo: The photo published by the Prime Minister’s Press Office shows the meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (r) and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on March 14, 2023. MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher

Related Posts

Mávinform: the traffic schedule of trains, buses and HÉV trains will change on March 15

Bácsi Éva

Viktor Orbán held talks with former French President Sarkozy

Bácsi Éva

Debrecen was present at one of the most important real estate development exhibitions in the world

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *