Viktor Orbán held talks with former French President Sarkozy

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a meeting with former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on Tuesday morning, Bertalan Havasi, head of the Prime Minister’s Press Office, told MTI.

In addition to the Hungarian-French bilateral relations, the most important international topics, the war in Ukraine and European political affairs, were discussed at the meeting, said the press chief.

Photo: The photo published by the Prime Minister’s Press Office shows the meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (r) and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on March 14, 2023. MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher