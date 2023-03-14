A 28-year-old man stole two cars in Debrecen within six months

The man from Békés county for the first time on the afternoon of September 30, 2022, stole a car from Debrecen without the owner’s knowledge or permission. He drove all the way to Létavértes when he was stopped by the police near the border crossing. During the verification process, it was revealed that the man was driving under the influence of a ban, and also that he had consumed alcohol before stealing the car. Proceedings were initiated against him due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a felony for driving while prohibited, misdemeanor theft and driving while intoxicated.

On the night of March 11, 2023, the man felt like going for a drive again. He climbed into the yard of a house with a garden in Debrecen, started the car parked there, and then drove away. He didn’t get far, the police stopped him a few kilometers away in a field. After questioning him as a suspect, the investigators took him into criminal custody and submitted a motion for his arrest.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of arbitrarily taking a vehicle, driving while prohibited, and trespassing.

According to the investigation data, the fact that both cars were unlocked and the victims left the ignition keys in the passenger compartment made the suspect’s job much easier. Police ask owners to always lock their vehicles and never leave the ignition key in the vehicle.

