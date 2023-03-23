Summer Zoo Camps Return at the Debrecen zoo, Now Also in English and German

The upcoming summer holidays mark the 36th time that the Debrecen Zoo is hosting Zoo Camps, offering unique experiences and activities to elementary school students Monday through Friday, now also in English and German.

With professional zoo educators as their guides, Zoo Campers will peek behind the scenes for their very own up-close encounters and lifelong memories with various exotic animals through experiential education activities. In addition to a first-hand introduction to the behavior and nutrition of wildlife from all around the globe, they will learn all about what it means to take care of a rich zoological and botanical collection. Five-day sessions also include three meals a day and a great diversity of teambuilding, arts-and-crafts and treasure-hunting activities as well as an off-site trip and a whole afternoon of amusement park funs and thrills.

English and German sessions are 69,000 HUF per child with a 10 percent discount for siblings. Registration is now open online. Further information at the Debrecen Zoo’s website.

Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy

CEO, Zoo Debrecen