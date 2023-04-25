Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszló will open its doors during the long weekend

As usual, the first beaches in Hungary open around May 1. termálfürdő.hu has collected what these are in a list.
Among the first swallows is the country’s largest spa, the Hungarospa in Hajdúszoboszló. The outdoor part consists of 3 separate zones, of which only the beach is open, the Premium Zone and the Aquapark are available to guests only later.
|Bath
|Settlement
|Expected opening time
|Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszló
|Hajdúszoboszló
|2023. April 29.
Our county’s other popular beach, Aquaticum Debrecen, will open its doors a few weeks later, on May 27, while the Kabai City Spa is expected to open in mid-May. The Nádudvar Thermal and Beach Bath will also be in operation from the middle of next month.
