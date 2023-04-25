Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszló will open its doors during the long weekend

As usual, the first beaches in Hungary open around May 1. termálfürdő.hu has collected what these are in a list.

Among the first swallows is the country’s largest spa, the Hungarospa in Hajdúszoboszló. The outdoor part consists of 3 separate zones, of which only the beach is open, the Premium Zone and the Aquapark are available to guests only later.

Bath Settlement Expected opening time Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszló Hajdúszoboszló 2023. April 29.

Our county’s other popular beach, Aquaticum Debrecen, will open its doors a few weeks later, on May 27, while the Kabai City Spa is expected to open in mid-May. The Nádudvar Thermal and Beach Bath will also be in operation from the middle of next month.

debreceninap.hu