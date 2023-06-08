The 10th Jubilee Meeting and Fishing Competition of the Ambassadors of Hungarian Fishing will be held at the Látókép reservoir near Debrecen

The 10th Jubilee Meeting and Fishing Competition of the Ambassadors of Hungarian Fishing will be held at the Látóképi reservoir near Debrecen on Thursday – the Hungarian National Fishing Association (MOHOSZ) informed MTI.

It was written that the ambassadors of Hungarian fishing are selected from prominent public figures who can widely popularize the sport of fishing in Hungary, thus contributing to the further development of leisure activities.

They added: 13 ambassadors have been appointed so far, including athletes, actors and other public figures. Former president János Áder was singled out among them. Most recently, a new ambassador was appointed in 2017, in Maconka.

Given the number of female fishermen exceeding 100,000, there is currently at least one female ambassador assignment. In addition to the expansion of the circle, according to the plans, the event will also be renewed soon – they wrote.

It was also announced that, according to the plans, a priority fishing tourism service point would be built in the future at the current location of the event, the Látóképi reservoir.

“In the future, we would like to focus more on the focal points of fishing tourism, but also on the involvement of the local population,” they said in the announcement.