Prices slightly decreased in May, but annual inflation is still 21.5 percent in Hungary

In May, consumer prices were on average 21.5 percent higher than a year earlier. In the past year, household energy and food prices have risen the most, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) announced on Thursday.

Consumer prices fell by an average of 0.4 percent in one month.

Compared to May 2022, the price of food products increased by 33.5 percent, of which the most, 59.6 percent for confectionery flour, 52.7 percent for bread, 51.3 percent for dairy products, 46.8 percent for butter and buttercream, 46, 1 percent for eggs, 37.4 percent for dry pasta, 36.6 percent for pastries, 34.9 percent for milk, and 33.7 percent for cheese. Within the product group, the price of flour increased by 7.2 percent and cooking oil by 3.5 percent.

In twelve months, the price of household energy rose by 37.2 percent, including piped gas by 49.1 percent, bottled gas by 47.2 percent, and electricity by 27.2 percent. The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 19.3 percent on average, of which the price of alcoholic beverages increased by 25.8 percent. Consumer durables had to pay 8.1 percent more, including 17.0 percent more for new cars, 16.1 percent more for kitchen and other furniture, 14.5 percent more for heating and cooking equipment, and 12.1 percent more for room furniture. The price of pet food rose by 51.7 percent, detergents by 37.1 percent, personal care products by 25.9 percent, and home repair and maintenance products by 16.4 percent. Vehicle fuels rose in price by 17.7 percent. Fees for services increased by 14.3 percent, including highway use, car rental, and parking by 28.0, sports and museum tickets by 27.1, domestic holidays by 26.8, vehicle repair and maintenance by 23.1, taxis by 22.2, home repair and maintenance cost by 19.8 percent more – KSH announced.

In May, compared to April, food prices rose by an average of 0.1 percent. Within this, Parisian sausages cost 0.9 percent, seasonal foods – potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit in total – cost 0.4 percent more, cheese 2.3 percent, rice 1.7 percent, butter and buttercream 1, 3, pastries cost 1.3 percent, milk 0.9 percent, and poultry 0.6 percent less. The price of household energy decreased by 3.0 percent, within which you had to pay 6.4 percent less for piped gas.

Vehicle fuels became 6.6 percent cheaper in May compared to the previous month. The price of detergents and cleaning products was 1.0% higher, that of personal care products 0.7% higher, and that of pet food 2.6% lower. KSH informed that services became more expensive by 0.9 percent, including 2.0 percent more for domestic vacations, 1.4 percent more for common costs in condominiums, 1.2 percent more for rent, and 21.7 percent less for travel to work and school.

