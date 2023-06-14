Trains will be able to run undisturbed on the Budapest-Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Záhony railway line from Wednesday morning

From Wednesday morning, trains can run on the Budapest-Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Záhony railway line according to schedule, after the left track on the section between Hajdúhadház and Újfehértó was returned to traffic on Tuesday night, after a derailed freight train significantly damaged the track on May 7 – Mávinform announced on its website.

In their announcement, they recalled that on the morning of May 7, 9 out of 35 cars of a freight train carrying iron ore derailed near Téglás.

Thanks to the hard work of more than 250 railway professionals, the professionals were able to lift and tow the derailed freight cars back up by May 11, and then the restoration of the less damaged track could begin. Almost 140 meters of the tracks were rebuilt using 240 concrete sleepers, the overhead line system and the safety equipment were also restored, thanks to which train traffic between Hajdúhadház and Újfehértó could start on May 15, they wrote.

As you can read, the left track, which was significantly damaged in the accident, was restored after several weeks of work. About 5,000 reinforced concrete floors were replaced and 30 120-meter rails were installed for the restoration. The 200-meter section of the track was so damaged that not only the tracks but also the railway substructure and the gravel and crushed stone bedding had to be rebuilt. The overhead lines had to be replaced over a kilometer and a half.

The cost of repairing the damage caused by the accident is expected to be around HUF 1.5 billion, Mávinform reported.