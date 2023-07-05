This year too, there will be a high school graduation day at the Debrecen Aquaticum

For the fourth time, students graduating from high school can take possession of the beach for a full day. The tradition began in 2020, and every year since then, the city has provided graduates with free entry to the spa area, organizing various programs for them. Students who passed this year’s matriculation exam can take advantage of this opportunity on July 6, 2023.

Matriculation students from all the secondary schools in the city – that is, in addition to the Debrecen Tankerület, the Debrecen Vocational Training Center, as well as institutions operated by churches and foundations – were invited to the event. After pre-registration, those concerned can enter the Aquaticum Debrecen Strand area free of charge by presenting their student ID card on the designated day. As in previous years, the graduates’ day is organized in conjunction with programs specially announced for them.

Young people can take possession of the facility from 8:00 a.m., and then participate in several programs during the day. A tournament will be organized for the participating teams on the beach volleyball court between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., from 2:00 p.m. those interested can also test their skills in paper airplane folding, and the extreme diving competition, which traditionally takes place with great interest, starts at 4:00 p.m. at the diving pool. Well-known DJs (such as Attila Bárány) will ensure a good atmosphere throughout the day, and from 12:00 p.m. there will also be a selfie machine in the beach area.

Students will be able to enter the beach area at the cash desk on the Nagyerdei körút side (closer to the roundabout).

(Debrecen City Hall)