A driver collided with two motorcyclists in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of negligent causing of a fatal road accident and other crimes against the man from Püspökladány, who, while traveling on highway number 4, moved into the left lane of traffic and collided with two motorcyclists with his car.

According to the indictment, on June 28, 2022, around noon, the man from Püspökladány drove a car on Highway number 4 from Debrecen in the direction of Karcag, as the court had previously banned him from driving. During the course of the man’s progress, due to his high degree of inattention, he moved into the left traffic lane in the direction of travel and collided head-on with the victim on a motorcycle who was driving in the opposite direction. After the collision, the defendant’s vehicle continued to drift, and in the process also ran over the injured person on a motorcycle who was traveling second in the lane. The defendant’s car spun and stopped next to the left curb, while the two victims and their motorcycles fell into the ditch next to the opposite traffic lane.

After getting out of the car, the accused immediately ran away without helping the injured.

In the accident that occurred as a result of the defendant’s multiple violations of KRESZ rules, the victim who arrived first suffered fractures all over his body that took more than 8 days to heal, while the other victim suffered such serious, life-threatening injuries that he died on the spot.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant, who is currently under arrest in another case, for the crime of negligently causing a fatal road accident, the crime of failing to provide assistance by the person who caused the danger, and the crime of driving under the ban at the Püspökladány District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office suggested that the court sentence the defendant to prison, in addition, to banning him from driving road vehicles for a longer period of time and, as a secondary punishment, ban him from practicing public affairs.

The photo taken by the investigating authority during the inspection shows the defendant’s wrecked car.

(ugyeszseg.hu)