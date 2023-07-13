Debrecen is preparing for a basketball festival

Admission is free.

The medals for the European 3×3 University Basketball Championship starting on Saturday have been prepared. The pieces of the glittering collection are in perfect harmony with the official logo of the event, the basic idea of which was inspired by the important symbols of Debrecen.

The international sports competition will start on July 15 in preparation for next year’s European University Games (EUG). The work of the organizing committee of the University of Debrecen is already on track, and nothing proves this better than the fact that the medals have already arrived at DE’s Sports Science Institute.

Tibor Pöszmet, the member of the organizing committee also responsible for graphics, revealed which symbols led to the dream of the logo and the medals.

The Flower Carnival in Debrecen is one of the iconic events of the city, it is no exaggeration to say that it is a globally recognized and very popular event of the city. In summer in Debrecen, almost everything is about the colorful flowers and, with it, the bubbly merriment. Furthermore, one of the university students’ favorite sports, 3×3 basketball, is intertwined with the city’s name. And the third symbol could not be other than the Hungarian flag, that’s how we dreamed up this red-white-green and basketball-colored logo based on flower petals

– explained Tibor Pöszmet.

The organizing committee received great feedback about the logo, so there was no question that its shape and colors could be adapted one-to-one to make the medals waiting for the best, thus the gold-silver-bronze collection consisting of three times twenty pieces was born.

16 women’s and 24 men’s teams from 35 European universities participate in the 3×3 European University Basketball Championship.

Admission to the matches is free, fans can expect a 600-person stand and a great atmosphere in the square in front of the almost 100-year-old Main Building of the University of Debrecen.

