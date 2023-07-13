Chemical mosquito control is carried out in Debrecen

The National Directorate General of Disaster Management will carry out ground and chemical mosquito control in Debrecen in the coming days as well. As we wrote earlier, several settlements in Hajdú-Bihar County were affected this week.

Earth-based chemical defense will take place on July 12 (Wednesday) and July 13 (Thursday) 2023, in the hours after sunset. Additional days in case of unfavorable weather (rain, wind): July 13-14, 2023. (Thursday-Friday), also in the hours after sunset.

The product to be used (Deltasect Plus 1.2 ULV mosquito repellent or Deltasect Plus 20 ULV mosquito repellent concentrate) in the small amount applied – 0.6 liters/hectare – only kills the more sensitive insects, it is not dangerous for warm-blooded animals and humans, its active ingredient is released in a few hours breaks down – writes the Debrecen municipality.

Mosquito control affects the following areas in Debrecen

Wednesday, July 12:

The entire area of the Józsa district,

areas west of the line of main road No. 35 (Böszörményi út) and main road No. 47 (Mikepércsi út),

Nyulas district,

Újkert district.

Thursday, July 13:

areas east of the line of the main road no. 35 (Böszörményi út) and main road no. 47 (Mikepércsi út),

Újkert are the neighborhoods east of the Nyulas neighborhood.

Recommended measures for the public

It is recommended to collect or cover children’s toys, food, and cutlery stored outdoors, as well as clothes dried outdoors, on the day of the treatment.

It is recommended to keep the windows and doors closed during the treatment and for 1 hour afterward and to turn off the artificial ventilation equipment that brings in outside air.

It is recommended to wash vegetables and fruits grown in the treated area before consumption or processing.

You must not stay in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle performing the treatment. The agent spreads in the air, so precautions are also recommended in the streets adjacent to the spa.

In effective protection, the local government also counts on the cooperation of citizens, as the number of breeding sites in gardens can be reduced by the population. The most effective means of protection against insects is the covering of rainwater collection barrels and garden pools, as well as the maintenance of gardens, regular mowing and mowing. These should be used to increase efficiency.

(Debrecen City Hall)