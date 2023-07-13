A man from Debrecen-Józsa stabbed his wife several times with a knife

A 79-year-old man from Debrecen-Józsa stabbed his wife several times with a knife and then tried to kill himself.

On July 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., the police received a report that an elderly man had stabbed his wife several times with a knife in their home in Debrecen-Józsa and then tried to kill himself.

The units alerted to the scene found the bleeding 77-year-old woman in the yard, and her 79-year-old husband in a room of the property. Both of them were taken to the hospital by the ambulance service, but they are currently not in a condition to be questioned.

The police conducted an on-site inspection and data collection, and the exact details of the case are being clarified.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters launched an investigation due to the well-founded suspicion of attempted murder.

(police.hu)