A Debrecen baby was saved thanks to phone-guided resuscitation

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A Debrecen baby was saved thanks to phone-guided resuscitation

The life of a one-month-old baby in Debrecen hung in the balance after the infant suddenly stopped breathing. The distressed parents called for help immediately, and a dispatcher guided the resuscitation over the phone.

The call was handled by dispatcher Fruzsina Illés-Nagy, who quickly recognized the severity of the situation. She dispatched multiple ambulance units and provided step-by-step instructions to the parents. Thanks to the precise guidance, the baby’s condition began to improve within minutes and vital signs returned.

When the ambulance arrived, the infant was already in stable condition and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Experts emphasize that this case highlights the crucial role of dispatchers, showing how fast, professional phone assistance can save lives.

(borsonline.hu/blikk.hu)

Picture: illustration.

Related Posts

Police ask for help finding missing children

All-day horse riding event in Debrecen

A Csontváry painting and a Nemes Lampérth wash-drawing were stolen from MODEM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *