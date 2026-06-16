DKV switches to summer holiday timetable from June 22

As the 2025/26 school year comes to an end, Debrecen’s public transport operator DKV will introduce its summer holiday schedule to reflect reduced school-related travel demand.

From the start of service on Monday, June 22, 2026, until the end of service on Monday, August 31, 2026, DKV buses, trolleybuses, and trams will operate according to the weekday school holiday timetable.

Passengers are advised to check the updated schedules before traveling, as service frequencies may differ from those in effect during the school term. The summer timetable is designed to accommodate seasonal travel patterns while continuing to provide reliable public transportation throughout the city.

Regular school-term schedules are expected to resume with the start of the new academic year in September.

(DKV)