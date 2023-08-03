CATL would reduce its factory area in Debrecen

China’s CATL plans to reduce its factory area in Debrecen, unlike the original plans, the battery factory would occupy a 13 percent smaller area, reports the Chinese state news portal CGTN.com.

They remind us that the Chinese company’s project has been raising environmental concerns among the residents of Debrecen for months. CATL has now applied for an amendment to the environmental permit issued by the government on February 13, because they plan to reduce the size of the factory area included in the original permit, thereby reducing the scope of pollution from battery production. The Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office decides on the amendment request within 60 days.

According to the application, CATL intends to reduce the floor area of the project from 277,000 to 240,000 square meters by optimizing land use, while the area of the factory will be nearly 13 percent smaller than the original plan.

The article also mentions that due to the strong opposition of the residents of Debrecen, the project received an environmental permit “under very strict conditions” this February, but it was also considered worth noting that

the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Greenpeace, two global green organizations, have previously publicly supported the project, saying that countries can benefit from investments as long as they do not harm the environment.

Meanwhile, the court in Debrecen will again decide whether to stop the construction of the Chinese battery factory in Debrecen for environmental reasons.

(Debreceni Nap)