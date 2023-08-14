The donation car of the children’s aid organization in Debrecen was broken into

On Friday evening, someone broke into the van of the Tündérkör Foundation in Debrecen. The vehicle is used to deliver food and other donations to families raising fallen children in the area.



The foundation’s Facebook post states that the perpetrator can be identified on the security camera footage and that a criminal complaint will be filed with the competent authority on Monday.

“Man, this is how we bring food to the children!”

– called the attention of the foundation.

This is not the first time something like this has happened to the car of the Tündérkör Foundation in this downtown parking lot, two years ago someone poured chromophage on the vehicle.