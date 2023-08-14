A Thai boxing gala will be held in Debrecen with domestic and foreign professional competitors

On August 19, the I Gewiss Thai Box Gala will be held at Lovarda in Debrecen. At the competition, after the amateur children’s matches, the audience can also see professional matches, in addition to the Hungarian stars, Czech, Romanian and Polish athletes will also enter the ring.

Most of the matches will be fought according to the rules of Muay Thai, but there will also be some K-1 fights. The main match will be held in the heavyweight division, where the home favorite, Sándor Kertész, will fight Attila Szerján from Budapest. At stake will be the professional heavyweight belt of the IFMA organization.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Pallagi út 2, in the Gewiss Training gym.