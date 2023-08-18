An exhibition about Toluca, Debrecen’s sister city in Mexico, can be seen in the Csapó Street shopping center

Although Hungary and Mexico are separated by an ocean, due to the similarities between certain settlements, they can foster a fruitful relationship in the fields of industry, education, economy and culture, which carries the possibility of continuous mutual learning and mutual development.

Recognizing this, on August 20, 2015, Debrecen signed a sister city agreement with Toluca, one of the key political and administrative centers of the state of Mexico, which became the first sister city relationship of the county seat of Hajdú-Bihar in Latin America. The city, located 40 km west of Mexico City, has many similarities with the city of Cívis, the structure of the settlements is built around the same strategic elements. Education played a prominent role in both places, with a separate university district. In terms of industrial parks, there are also several points in common: in Toluca, the pharmaceutical and vehicle industries are also considered to be attractive sectors, where Pfizer, Bayer, Sanofi Aventis are represented, and Chrysler, General Motors, Volvo, BMW, Nissan are present. , Peugeot and Bosch.

The settlement, which is located near the more than 4,500-meter-high Nevado de Toluca volcano, can be reached via 12 main roads and highways, as well as by train. In addition, Toluca International Airport is one of the most modern and safest airports in Latin America, and its surroundings form the country’s most important financial district. In addition, Toluca is an important cultural center in the life of Mexico, with outstanding international relations. The museum district and the stadium are also scenes that connect, and beyond these, there are also similarities between the gastronomy of the two cities – one of Debrecen’s trademarks is the Debrecen double sausage, while Toluca is famous for its verde chorizo de Toluca (green sausage).

Distance does not always mean distance, in fact. Finding and taking care of our common values connects us and makes us stronger. This is how the partnership with Toluca could become one of the pillars of the diversity of the city of Debrecen.

The exhibition can be visited between August 17-27, in the FÓRUM shopping center, during opening hours.

(Debrecen City Hall)