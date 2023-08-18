This is how the first scented flower cart in the history of the Flower Carnival was made

The tangerines were still on the trees in Italy, the lemons were ripe in Spain, when an exciting plan was outlined in Hungary by the Teva team preparing for the Flower Carnival in Debrecen, the pharmaceutical company says in its announcement. After creating the first interactive flower cart, they decided to surprise the audience with a big innovation this year as well. It took international teamwork and a lot of fresh ideas, but the camels created it: here comes the first scented flower cart in the history of the carnival!



“You can not only see and try, but also feel this year’s flower cart!” – the idea came up, and the Teva team, who love challenges, didn’t need any more, they threw themselves into the work, and then, with the cooperation of experts and mobilizing international relations, they created the first fragrant composition in the history of the Debrecen Flower Carnival.

In order to convey the importance of protecting nature and referring to the roots of healing, this year the Teva car is shaping a forest full of herbs, and visitors can also take a short walk in it. The team had to choose a solution with which they can affect another of our senses by completing the sight and the experience of a walk in the forest.

To create the fragrance composition, Teva enlisted the help of Kata Molnár, one of the prominent figures in the industry, who has been dealing with fragrances and herbs on a professional level for nearly twenty years, and is also committed to natural ingredients. Although the specialist has already participated in many different projects, the idea of the fragrant Teva flower cart surprised even her – and, of course, immediately inspired her.

The final fragrance was created after several variations, but just like its creation, the acquisition of the raw materials required for production also required true international teamwork. Among the ingredients, essential mandarins were still on the trees in southern Italy, the lemons that bring the carnival atmosphere were ripe in Spain, and we also had to wait for the lavender harvest. Pine extract and benzoin tree resin were used to evoke the tree appearing on the flower cart.

Fortunately, the raw materials for the production of the fragrance arrived on time. Thus, everything is ready for the debut of the carnival’s first scented car, where moss pillows will be the source of the fresh, warm, woody scent, which echoes summer serenity, health and the power of majestic nature – informed the creators of the flower car.