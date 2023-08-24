Jewish tastes, prayers, concerts in the II. Debrecen Jewish Street Festival

It is worth taking advantage of the last weekend of the summer, because between August 24th and 27th, the diverse Jewish cultural heritage is once again the leading role in the programs of ALL-IN Debrecen, this time for the second time in Debrecen. In Pásti Street, the organizers are preparing music and dance programs, poetry recitals, educational lectures and local history walks.

During the day, Jewish culinary traditions will be presented, with the most typical dishes and drinks on the table. Those who would like to immerse themselves in culture and religion will also have the opportunity to visit the synagogue and the rabbi’s room, and even have an informal conversation with Rabbi Shmuel Faigen.

Thursday, 24.08.

16:30 “Berésit – Creation” – opening of an exhibition of works by Hungarian artists

19:00 “On the wings of clouds – concert by Esther & Juan”

An evening with opera singer Eszter Ádám and the Argentine composer and guitarist Juan Pablo Esmok Lew **(ticket information below )

Saturday, 26. 08.

20:30 Jewish music at night-Popular Jewish melodies – Rachel’s Women’s Choir, followed by informal conversation, tasting of kosher drinks and food, accompanied by pleasant music in the synagogue garden

Sunday, 27. 08.

9:30 Jewish Heritage Tour – led by Nóra Erdei (Explore Debrecen) *(ticket information below ) https://www.facebook.com/events/1683629682082774/?active_tab=discussion

11:00 Jewish Quarter guided tour – with Gábor Kreisler, President of the Debrecen Chevra Kadisa

11:30 Lecture on Oppenheimer by film aesthete András Réz

12:30 What makes it kosher? – Pálinka and wine tasting

13:00 Concert of the Körömvirág ensemble – The cock has crowed

14:00 Elektro Lyra concert

15:00 Zoltán Neumark and Balázs Fellegi – “Yiddish around the world” – the most popular Eastern European and overseas songs from the last 100 years

15:30 Twinkling theatre – Ballad of Matyi Kökény

16:30 Zoltán Tordai and his orchestra – Yiddish and klezmer melodies

17:30 Lecture by Zsolt Heller and Tamás Fejér – Jews in the world of cinema

17:30 What makes it kosher? – Pálinka and wine tasting

18:30 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band concert – “Jazz meets klezmer” – a meeting of styles

On Sunday, a guided tour awaits visitors at the Berésit – Creation exhibition, the exhibition presenting the life of Hanna Szenes is open, the youngest can participate in the classes of the Yeshiva tanoda, and those coming to the programs can choose from a wide range of gastronomy: courtesy of the Kóser Kitchen of the Jewish Community of Debrecen and the Hamsza Restaurant salt, burger, shakshuka and other special dishes will be on the table.

ALL-IN Debrecen I Jewish Cultural Days and II. Debrecen Jewish Street Festival is organized in co-organization with the Association of Central and Eastern European Jewish Communities and Organizations.

Further information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allindebrecen

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/239434611889766

Participation in the event – except for two programs – is free!

* It is possible to exchange tickets at the office of the Jewish Community of Debrecen (Bajcsy-Zsilinszky u. 26) on weekdays between 9:00 and 15:00.

** Participation in the tour is subject to prior registration at exploredebrecen@gmail.com, the participation fee must be paid on-site.

Location: Debrecen, Pásti Street

Venue: Pásti Street Orthodox Synagogue (4025 Debrecen, Pásti u. 4.)

The organizers make a video and audio recording of the event, to which the visitor consents by participating in the program.

Organizers reserve the right to change the program!

