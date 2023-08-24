The Hajdú-Bihar police conducted an inspection at a railway crossing

Their goal was to prevent accidents and to screen violators from traffic.



The employees of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department conducted an inspection on highway number 47 on the morning of August 23, 2023, in order to prevent traffic accidents and curb violations. In addition to checking the existence and condition of the safety equipment, the police together with MÁV employees also paid special attention to observing the rules for approaching and crossing the railway crossing. The uniformed officers imposed an administrative fine on a driver for crossing a prohibited sign.

Take the advice of the police:

Approach the railway crossing only with extreme caution!

A vehicle may drive onto a secured railway crossing only if all bars of the complete barrier are in the open-end position, the light or sound signaling equipment does not give a signal, or the light barrier or the light barrier supplemented with a half barrier gives a flashing white light signal.

Overtaking in the railway crossing and directly in front of the railway crossing is PROHIBITED!

Only drive through the railway crossing if you are absolutely certain that there are no dangers blocking your way!

(police.hu)