A man stabbed his relative in the back during an aggravated family dispute

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the man who stabbed his relative in the back with a pointed instrument for attempting to commit the crime of life-threatening bodily harm.

According to the indictment, the defendant and his family members – his father and brother-in-law, as well as the victim – were at a family event in Debrecen on the night of June 25, 2022. All of them drank alcoholic beverages, and as a result of the alcohol, a dispute arose between the defendant and his father, which escalated into violence. During this, the father attacked his son, but the victim tried to prevent the actual abuse, so he stood between them and pulled the father away from his son. During this, however, the enraged defendant stabbed the victim standing with his back to his spine with a pointed tool and then ran away from the scene.

As a result of the stabbing, the victim suffered an injury that healed within 8 days, but there was also the real possibility of a life-threatening injury. The accused recognized the danger of this and committed his act in peace with it.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County brought charges against the defendant, who is defending himself at large, for the attempted crime of bodily harm causing danger to life at the Debrecen Court. In the indictment, the General Prosecutor’s Office proposed that the court sentence the defendant to a suspended prison sentence and order him to be supervised by a probation officer. If the accused admits his guilt at the preparatory meeting and waives his right to a trial, the General Prosecutor’s Office proposed in the indictment that the court sentence the accused to 2 years in prison, the execution of which should be suspended for 5 years of probation.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Picture: illustration.