The Segner Square Road Repair Work Has Reached Its Next Stage

On Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, starting at 06:30 a.m., the contractor will asphalt the inner lanes on Segner Square in Debrecen on the downtown side.

During the works, the internal traffic lanes (straight-left-left) will be closed until 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, depending on the weather conditions. During the work, driving to the left and going straight from the outer straight lane will be continuously ensured – the Debrecen municipality informed the citizens. Drivers are asked to avoid this section of the road during construction if possible.

debreceninap.hu