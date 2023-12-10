Today the Second Advent Candle is Lit in Debrecen

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Today the Second Advent Candle is Lit in Debrecen

It is the second Sunday of Advent, and this afternoon the city’s residents are expected to light candles again in downtown Debrecen.

 

Before the candle lighting, from 3:45 p.m., the city organizes a traditional singing march from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church, accompanied by Bethlehem groups. After that, the second Advent candle will be lit at 4:00 p.m.

Deputy Mayor Dr. Lajos Barcsa, Richárd Asztalos, the director pastor of the Debrecen Evangelical Parish, a representative of the Debrecen Greek Catholic Church and a foreign testifier living here will speak at the event. Contributors: the Kuckó Art School, the Bíró Orchestra and the Debrecen Folk Ensemble.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Today the Second Advent Candle is Lit in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The next weekend of Advent in Debrecen will include interesting events: Fairytale town, ugly sweaters, stilts, intimate evenings

Bácsi Éva

Temporary Change in the Traffic of the Airport 2 Flight

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *