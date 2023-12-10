Today the Second Advent Candle is Lit in Debrecen

It is the second Sunday of Advent, and this afternoon the city’s residents are expected to light candles again in downtown Debrecen.

Before the candle lighting, from 3:45 p.m., the city organizes a traditional singing march from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church, accompanied by Bethlehem groups. After that, the second Advent candle will be lit at 4:00 p.m.

Deputy Mayor Dr. Lajos Barcsa, Richárd Asztalos, the director pastor of the Debrecen Evangelical Parish, a representative of the Debrecen Greek Catholic Church and a foreign testifier living here will speak at the event. Contributors: the Kuckó Art School, the Bíró Orchestra and the Debrecen Folk Ensemble.

debreceninap.hu