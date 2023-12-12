Chief of Staff in Debrecen: the most effective recruitment is if grandparents and parents tell young people that it is good to be a soldier

I would like as many young people as possible to feel the importance of serving the country, and to count on the help of retired soldiers in this, said the Secretary of State responsible for defense strategy and human policy of the Ministry of National Defense in Debrecen on Monday.

Gábor Gion said at the forum for retired soldiers of the István Bocskai 11th Armored Hajdúdár within the framework of the Obsitos Program, “You can be excellent helpers, as you can authentically encourage young people with your military background”.

The state secretary called cooperation with retired soldiers who support the cause of national defense significant, to benefit from the “huge spiritual, physical and mental potential that lies in this age group”.

Gábor Gion talked on the fact that the government defined the long-term goals in the national strategy for the elderly for the period 2009-2034, and based on this, they created the mid-term strategy for the elderly for 2018-2027.

He reported that the health-preserving senior and senior premium programs have been launched, which provide health screening tests and individual lifestyle counseling for the elderly, but an equally important area is the digital security of pensioners, in which the Cyber Defense Command of the Hungarian Armed Forces (MH) helps the elderly.

Gábor Gion reminded his audience that the north-eastern region of the military take an oath at the beginning of their career, which is for life, therefore “it is natural that they should feel the care of the Hungarian Defense Forces throughout their lives”. After their active life, they can count on the large family of the national defense

said the state secretary.

He called ensuring the well-being of soldiers an essential element of the national defense and force development program. The customer discount system, launched in 2015 and has been continuously expanding since then, is organically connected to this, for which a phone application is also being prepared.

To ensure that all necessary information reaches the elderly, the meetings organized for pensioners will continue next year, in February in Szolnok and in April in Budapest.

Gábor Gion spoke about the changed security environment and said: “We need a force that is well equipped, trained, capable of striking, and able to show a serious deterrent force in terms of numbers”.

“The future of Hungary and the security of the Hungarian people depend on the Hungarian Defense Forces, the contract and reserve soldiers,” he said, noting that the issue of national defense is not only a matter for the government and the defense forces, individual and social responsibility is also essential. He confirmed: I want as many young people as possible to feel the importance of serving the country.

According to Major General Gábor Böröndi, Chief of Staff of the Hungarian Defense Forces, the most effective recruitment is if grandparents and parents tell young people that it is good to be a soldier.

In front of his audience, the general explained in detail the steps taken so far in the armed forces reform and the expected national defense and defense industry developments, for which both conditions now exist: the political will and the budget.

