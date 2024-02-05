How long will winter last? The bear of the Debrecen Zoo has the answer

True to its tradition and the popular belief associated with the day of Candlemas, February 2, the Debrecen Zoo again tried to predict the weather and the end of winter with the help of Dönci, the polar bear, on Friday morning – said Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy, the managing director of the zoo.



In the cloudy weather, Dönci looked for his shade in vain, and he also had plenty of ten hours outside, so he cheerfully lingered in his catwalk, which meant that we would soon need to take out our spring clothes. For the pleasure of this, the Park invites all those who want to celebrate the end of winter and the approach of spring together in a truly special environment, in a cavalcade of colors provided by the diversity of the living world and thematic programs, to a frenzied Teddy bear costume on February 10.

At the city’s carnival event, as part of a full-day cavalcade of programs, children and adults alike can enjoy a live-action night club, Teddy Bear Hospital, honey tasting, book fair, costume and teddy bear beauty contests, as well as the main attraction of puppet-making and traditional make-up. The bear’s namesakes, as well as all the animal species that have striking or special “costumes” that serve to hide, will be presented on a thematic guided tour, but a whole day’s program will also be offered in the festive Animals in Action, the map search game and the interactive exhibition of the tangible relics of the late inhabitants.

The Park encourages its visitors to bravely put on their most magnificent costume or mask and participate in the costume contest, but in the creative workshop there will be an opportunity to make fun masks or even noise-making devices and to paint animal faces, the announcement reads.