The Extreme Sport Park in Debrecen opens its doors

After the winter break, the Extreme Sports Park in Debrecen will open its doors to the public again, the management of the facility announced.

The park is open on weekdays from 14:00 to 19:00, and on weekends from 10:00 to 19:00, and from April it will be closed at 20:00. DEBEX facility manager Tamás Vígh, who celebrated his one-year birthday on March 18, also talked about last year, the training sessions and this year’s tasks:

“The past year has been very active, as we have also organized trials, Olympic points-scoring BMX and skateboard competitions in the park. Trial and BMX trainings have started, and we are happy that this year we will also hold trainings for skateboarders. We produced good numbers, as more than 1,800 people registered in 2023, who used the facility’s services about 6,800 times. Of course, the goal this year is to increase these numbers”

– DSI Debrecen’s head of extreme sports added:

“Our department was established last year, and we can provide our athletes with opportunities that are almost unparalleled in Hungary. After the start, the number of the group has already increased to over 30 people, and now we are starting the recruitment, the skateboarding training and the cycling skill development sessions are also starting. I am confident that at the end of the season, the team will have around 80-100 people. We have completed the maintenance of the Park and want to continue to improve it. We have new sports equipment, we also bought five new BMX and trial bikes, as well as eight skateboards, so newcomers will not be lacking either. If this is not enough, we will continue the purchase, our goal is to be able to serve everyone. Important tasks await us in 2024 regarding the competitions, there are already fixed dates and some that are under negotiation, the main thing is that DEBEX will host both domestic and international competitions this year. It is important to mention that our summer camp is already in focus, which will be specifically professional, so we will count on already active athletes. So there is a lot of work to do, but we are up to it, we are waiting for everyone with love”

– Tamás Vígh shared his thoughts.

(Debreceni Nap)