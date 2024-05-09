Spring unloading fair in Debrecen: this is how traffic changes during the weekend

Between May 11-12, 2024, the spring unloading fair will be held again in Debrecen. In order for the fair to run smoothly, on Friday, May 10, 2024, from 5:30 p.m., the organizers will close the entire width of Böszörményi út – Füredi út and Doberdó Street, between Bolyai Street- Böszörményi út and Thomas Mann Street, and Békessy The section between Béla Street– Böszörményi út and Görgey Street.

During the traffic restriction, from 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, until closing on Sunday, May 12, 15, 15H, 15G, 15Y, 15YH, 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y, 34, 34A, 35, 35A, 35Y, 35YA, 36, 36A, 52E, and buses 61, as well as night services 93 and 94, are operating on diversion routes.

BUS DIVERSION ROUTE

Buses marked 15, 15H, 15G, 15Y, 15H

The diversion route of buses in the direction of Széna Square/Inter Tan-Ker Zrt./Bayk András Street:

Between the Doberdó Street and Füredi út stops, the buses operate on the diversion route Doberdó Street- Kartács Street- Békessy Béla Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Thomas Mann Street- Nádor Street- Füredi út – Böszörményi út.

Buses in the direction of Széna Square /Inter Tan-Ker Zrt./Bayk András Street will not touch the Árpád Vezér Primary School, Békessy Béla Street, University of Debrecen Böszörményi úti Campus and Kertváros stops.

The diversion route of the buses in the direction of Doberdó Street:

Between the Fire Department and Doberdó Street stops, the buses run on the diversion route Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street- Békessy Béla Street – Kartács Street – Doberdó Street.

Buses in the direction of Doberdó Street will not touch the stops at Füredi út, Kertváros, University of Debrecen Böszörményi úti Campus, Békessy Béla Street and Árpád Vezér Elementary School.

Bus number 22

The bus diversion route in the direction of the University:

The service runs between the Fire Department and the University Sports Center stops on the diversion route Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street – Dóczy József Street

In the direction of the University, the bus does not touch the stops at Füredi út, Kertváros, University of Debrecen Böszörményi út Campus, Békessy Béla Street, Árpád Vezér Primary School and Doberdó Street.

Bus 22Y

The bus diversion route in the direction of Klinikai Központ Augusta:

The service runs between the Fire Department and Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium stops on Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street.

The bus in the direction of the Clinical Center August does not touch the Füredi út, Kertváros, Debrecen University Böszörményi út Campus stops.

24, 24Y buses

The diversion route of the buses in the direction of Vincellér Street :

The buses run between the stops Dóczy József Street /Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Gimnázium and Füredi út on the diversion route Békessy Béla Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Thomas Mann Street – Nádor Street – Füredi út – Böszörményi út.

The buses in the direction of Vincellér Street do not touch Kartács Street, Doberdó Street, Árpád Vezér Primary School, Békessy Béla Street, Debrecen University Böszörményi úti Campus and Kertváros stops.

Buses marked 34, 34A, 35, 35A, 35Y, 35YA, 36, 36A

The diversion route of the buses in the direction of Józsa:

The buses run between the Fire Department and Branyiszkó Street stops on Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street – Kartács Street – Doberdó Street – Böszörményi Street.

Those traveling in the direction of Józsa will not touch the Füredi út, Kertváros, University of Debrecen Böszörményi úti Campus, Békessy Béla Street stops.

The buses also stop at Böszörményi út 151 in the direction of Józsa.

The diversion route of the buses in the direction of Segner Square:

The buses run between the Branyiszkó Street and Tűzoltóság stops on Böszörményi út – Doberdó Street – Kartács Street – Békessy Béla Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Thomas Mann Street – Nádor Street – Füredi út – Böszörményi út.

The buses in the direction of Segner Square do not touch the Árpád Vezér Primary School, Békessy Béla Street, University of Debrecen Böszörményi úti Campus and Kertváros stops.

The 52E dormitory expressway

The diversion route of the express train in the direction of the University-Nagyállómás:

The express service runs between the Alföldi Nyomda and Sportkollegium stops on the diversion route Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street – Móricz Zsigmond Street. The bus in the direction of the University Station does not touch the Füredi út, Debrecen University Böszörményi úti Campus, Árpád Vezér Primary School and Doberdó Street stops.

Bus number 61

The bus diversion route in the direction of Déli Ipari Park:

The service runs between Doberdó Street and Füredi út stops on Doberdó Street – Kartács Street – Békessy Béla Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Thomas Mann Street – Nádor Street – Füredi út – Böszörményi út.

The bus in the direction of the South Industrial Park does not touch the Árpád Vezér Primary School, Békessy Béla Street, Debrecen University Böszörményi úti Campus and Kertváros stop.

The bus diversion route in the direction of Doberdó Street :

The service runs between the Fire Department and Doberdó Street stops on Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street – Kartács Street – Doberdó Street .

The bus in the direction of Doberdó Street does not touch the stops at Füredi út, Kertváros, University of Debrecen Böszörményi úti Campus, Békessy Béla Street and Árpád Vezér Primary School.

Bus 93 diversion route:

The night service runs on the original route to the Honvéd Street stop. Afterward, after the diversion route Füredi út – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street, it will travel again on the original route.

Bus 94 diversion route:

To Józsa:

The night service runs on the original route to the Klinikai Központ Augustus stop. After that, after the Móricz Zsigmond Street – Kartács Street – Doberdó Street – Böszörményi út diversion route, it will travel again on the original route.

In the direction of Grand Station:

The night service runs on the original route to the Branyiszkó Street stop. After that, after the diversion route Böszörményi út – Doberdó Street – Kartács Street – Békessy Béla Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Thomas Mann Street – Nádor Street – Füredi út – Böszörményi út, it will travel again on the original route.

The affected buses will stop at all stops on the diversion route in the direction of both termini. The buses also stop at temporary stops named Mikszáth Kálmán Street and Károlyi Mihály Street.

On May 10, 2024, the following buses will depart for the last time on the original route:

Line group 15:

15: from Doberdó Street at 12:01, from Széna Square at 11:57

15Y: from Doberdó Street at 11:31, from Bayk András Street at 12:24

15H: from Doberdó Street at 17:01, from Széna Square at 16:40

15YH: from Doberdó Street at 16:40, from Bayk András Street at 16:20

Roundabouts 22,22Y, 24,24Y:

22: from Vincellér Street at 16:55

22Y: from Vincellér Street at 06:54

24: from Vincellér Street at 16:36

24Y: from Vincellér Street at 06:49

Józsa buses :

34: from Segner Square at 16:49, from Felsőjózsa at 16:58

34A: from Segner Square at 12:53, from Felsőjózsa at 12:24

35: from Segner Square at 07:25, from Felsőjózsai Street at 07:24

35A: from Segner Square at 11:29, from Felsőjózsai Street at 11:54

35Y: from Segner Square at 16:33, from Felsőjózsai Street at 17:08

35YA: from Segner Square at 12:32

36: from Segner Square at 17:11, from Alsójózsai Street at 16:43

36A: from Segner Square at 12:43, from Alsójózsai Street at 12:43

Buses 61:

from Doberdó Street at 12:45 p.m., from Déli Ipari Park at 2:15 p.m.

– DKV –