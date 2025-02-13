Fraudsters misuse the name of the Debrecen Waterworks

Scammers posing as employees of Debrecen Waterworks (Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.) have reappeared in Debrecen. These unknown individuals primarily contact residents by phone, claiming to conduct water quality tests, sewer inspections, repairs, or pressure checks.

The company emphasizes that it does not carry out such inspections and has not authorized any contractor or company to perform these services.

If someone approaches consumers with such claims, it is a straightforward scam. Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. takes no responsibility for any work carried out by these unknown individuals and strongly advises against using their so-called “services.”