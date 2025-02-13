The 10th BIHAR PRESS PHOTO journalist competition has begun

The “Euro Foto Art” International Association, in partnership with Partium House in Debrecen, is organizing the 10th BIHAR PRESS PHOTO journalism competition.

The competition is open to photojournalists and photographers from the Bihar–Hajdú-Bihar Euroregion. Participants can submit between 1 and 10 press photos related to events that took place in the two sister counties between January 1 and December 31, 2024. These photos should have been created for print or electronic media, or for social media platforms.

The submitted works will be showcased at an exhibition in Partium House on March 14, the eve of Hungary’s National Day and Hungarian Press Day, accompanied by an official award ceremony.

The submission deadline is February 25, 2025.

For detailed information about the competition rules, click HERE. The application form can be downloaded HERE.