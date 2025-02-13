Drone breaches Debrecen International Airport airspace

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation on suspicion of an offense against aviation safety.

According to the investigation, an unidentified individual operated a drone that flew over one of the hangars at Debrecen International Airport on February 1, 2025, around 11 a.m. During this time, training flights were in progress, meaning the drone posed a threat to aviation safety.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to report it in person at the Debrecen Police Department’s Traffic Division (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or to call 06-52/457-040, the 24-hour hotline 06-80/555-111 (Telefontanú), or the toll-free emergency number 112.

(police.hu)

Picture: illustration.