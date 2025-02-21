Univill-Trade Kft. builds a transformer station manufacturing and assembly hall in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi Éva

Univill-Trade Kft. has constructed a concrete transformer station manufacturing and assembly hall in Debrecen. The company secured HUF 1.43 billion in European Union and Hungarian government funding through the Economic Development and Innovation Operational Program (Ginop) Plus grant.

According to the company’s statement, the project—supported by the Hungarian government and co-financed by the European Union—resulted in the establishment of a nearly 5,900-square-meter production and assembly hall, along with multiple office and social spaces.

As part of the project, the company acquired overhead cranes, forklifts, screw compressors, and rebar processing machines. Additionally, the funding facilitated the installation of a solar panel system and the purchase of laptops, servers, and photocopiers.

Publicly available financial data shows that the company’s revenue was HUF 12.7 billion in 2022 and HUF 13.8 billion in 2023, with profits of HUF 3.3 billion in 2022 and approximately HUF 3.6 billion in 2023.

(Debreceni Nap)

