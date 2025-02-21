“Thank you so much for saving my life…” – Adél, the survivor, surprises the Debrecen police officer

A serious accident occurred on February 1, 2024, on Diószegi Road in Debrecen. Several people were injured in the crash, and a little girl was thrown from one of the cars. Chief Sergeant Erika Lévai and her patrol partner were the first to arrive at the scene and immediately rushed to help the injured.

According to the police report, the officer first assisted a young girl, Adél, who appeared to be severely injured. She had to undergo multiple surgeries in the hospital, but now, fully recovered, she personally thanked her rescuer. Erika had no idea about the surprise visit, and her genuine happiness is clearly visible in the video.

