Sunday food distribution by the “Unwanted Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Association” in Debrecen

The “Unwanted Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Association” will hold their traditional free food distribution once again on Sunday, February 23, 2025, the last Sunday of the month.

Location: Debrecen, Petőfi Square, area in front of the underpass

Start time: 10:30 AM

The association will begin distributing numbers at 9:30 AM due to the high number of people attending in recent months, which has unfortunately made it impossible to serve everyone hot meals. The organization is able to provide food for 150 guests.

“We have to issue numbers, and those who arrive late may not receive a meal. It’s hard to accept, but unfortunately, that’s all we can manage. It’s sad that even in January, there were so many people that we couldn’t provide cooked meals for everyone. However, no one went home empty-handed,” said Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, the leader of the association, adding that they are unable to do more on their own.

The costs are covered by donations from people with modest incomes and contributions from the members themselves. Despite more than 10 years of work, no wealthy local entrepreneur has supported them. They are now asking for help from the people of Debrecen so that no one will go home hungry on Sunday.

Anyone who would like to help or donate can contact them at +36 30 9841 963.

