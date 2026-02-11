Periodic fire safety inspection at EcoPro BM Hungary plant

EcoPro BM Hungary hereby informs the public that on February 12, 14, 15, 16, 21, and 22, 2026, annual inspections and maintenance of the emergency power shutdown and heat and smoke extraction systems will be carried out at the plant, as required by Decree 54/2014 (XII.5.) of the Ministry of the Interior on the National Fire Protection Regulations.

These regular periodic inspections serve to maintain operational safety and ensure the highest level of fire protection compliance. The work will be conducted in a scheduled manner on the specified dates.

On the designated days, the fire alarm system may intermittently emit audible signals during testing. These sounds may also be heard by local residents; however, they do not indicate an actual emergency.

EcoPro BM Hungary kindly asks for the patience and understanding of those living in the surrounding area regarding any temporary noise effects.

(EcoPro BM Hungary)