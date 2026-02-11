More than 500 purple balloons were released in Debrecen to give hope to sick children

More than 500 purple balloons soared into the sky on Wednesday at the University of Debrecen. Nursery and kindergarten children, along with kids treated at the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department, attached heartfelt messages to the eco-friendly balloons to give hope to their sick peers. The program, titled “Let the Heavens Hear Our Good Wishes”, was organized by the Foundation for Children with Leukemia on the occasion of World Patients’ Day.

“Get well soon!”, “Come home and let’s ride our bikes together!”, “I hope we can eat pizza together again!”

The children sent such kind messages and drawings, attached to the purple balloons, into the sky on Wednesday in front of the University of Debrecen. The Foundation for Children with Leukemia has been organizing this awareness-raising event every year since 2016.

“Illness is an especially difficult challenge because it inevitably pulls the child out of their familiar environment. In fortunate cases, an illness may only mean a few days away: after a few infusions or medical treatments, the child can return to their community stronger. However, serious conditions such as leukemia, solid tumors, or severe bleeding disorders may require a healing process lasting one to one and a half years. During this time, children spend a significant portion in a hospital environment, away from school, kindergarten, and friends. It is very important for peers and the broader community to understand what is happening. Patients not only need modern medical care but also attention, acceptance, and love. They must feel that they are awaited back in their school, kindergarten, and social circles. This emotional security and support are also a vital, empowering part of the healing process,” said Professor Csongor Kiss, chairman of the Foundation for Children with Leukemia.

This year, alongside the University of Debrecen Kindergarten, the action included Nagyerdei Kindergarten, Ifjúság Street Kindergarten, Ispotály Street Kindergarten, Százszorszép Kindergarten, Alsójózsai Kerekerdő Kindergarten, Görgey Street Kindergarten, the kindergarten unit of the EGYMI and Dormitory for the Hearing Impaired, and Levendula Kindergarten.

The purple balloons did not only rise in front of the University of Debrecen’s Main Building.

Nursery children of the University released their well-wishes attached to eco-friendly balloons in the institution’s courtyard.

In front of the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department, hope-filled messages from children undergoing treatment, along with their parents, nurses, and doctors, floated skyward.

This year, the University of Debrecen’s Practice Kindergarten also participated. In Hajdúböszörmény, 285 children and teachers symbolized love and empathy by forming a heart shape together, then released 100 doves into the sky. Afterwards, messages written and drawn on purple hearts – along with purple crepe paper – were ceremoniously placed on a tree.

(unideb.hu)