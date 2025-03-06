Hygiene products are being collected for women in difficult situations in Debrecen

Many women are lacking basic hygiene products due to disadvantaged life circumstances. To help, the Debrecen Medical Students’ Association, the Sántha Kálmán College, and the Hungarian Red Cross Debrecen Territorial Organization have joined forces to start a collection. The donations will be distributed to women in disadvantaged and multiply disadvantaged situations.

For many, it is natural to have basic hygiene and intimate products on the shelf, but for others, this is an unreachable luxury. We can change this together! On International Women’s Day, we ask you to donate intimate products for women struggling with difficult life circumstances. Let’s work together for their health and dignity! – with these words, the Debrecen Medical Students’ Association, the Sántha Kálmán College, and the Hungarian Red Cross Debrecen Territorial Organization launched the collection.

For Their Health and Dignity

Volunteers and staff of the organizing groups are collecting:

Sanitary pads (all types)

Intimate wipes, wet wipes

Deodorants, body care products (shower gel, shampoo, tampons, toilet paper)

The donations can be dropped off at the following locations at the University of Debrecen and at the Hungarian Red Cross Debrecen Territorial Organization’s office until the end of March. The collected donations will be distributed to disadvantaged and multiply disadvantaged women in April.

The lack of basic hygiene and intimate needs can lead to serious health issues and affect nearly every aspect of the individuals’ lives; their self-assertion and employment may be hindered. With the campaign “Together for Women,” launched on International Women’s Day, the organizers aim to provide significant help to women facing financial difficulties with both social and health development goals. Beyond this, they also hope to organize a joint movement involving university students, as well as people living in Debrecen and the surrounding area, to help others.

Donation Locations and Times:

At the University of Debrecen:

Wednesdays, 16:00-18:00 at the DOE office during office hours

March 4-7, 08:00-16:00 – Life Sciences Center, University Square 1, Debrecen

Tuesdays (03.11, 03.18, 03.25), 12:00-16:00 – Life Sciences Center, University Square 1, Debrecen

At the Hungarian Red Cross Debrecen Territorial Organization office: