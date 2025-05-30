Tram track renovation in Debrecen: Services to run in sections, drivers also affected

To ensure safe tram travel and the uninterrupted operation of Line 1, DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. will carry out track renovation works between June 2 and July 6, 2025. The renovation project will cost approximately HUF 163 million, fully funded by DKV Zrt.

TRAM TRACK RENOVATION SCHEDULE

DKV Zrt. aims to minimize inconvenience to both passengers and drivers during the phased renovation. Most of the works will take place outside peak hours and at night after service ends, to avoid disrupting tram traffic. The renovation includes the replacement of rails over 171 linear meters and track adjustment over 248 linear meters in technically necessary sections.

Rail replacements will occur in six locations: Kálvin Square, Péterfia Street, Pallagi Road, and Nagyerdei Boulevard.

Track adjustments will take place on sections along Péterfia Street, Bem Square, Simonyi Street, and Pallagi Road.

OFF-HOURS WORKS

During the first phase, from June 2 to June 22, 2025, the renovation will take place after 6:00 p.m. and during nighttime after tram services end. Tram traffic will run normally during the day, as no work will be carried out at those times.

Please note that the works may generate noise, and we ask for the patience of residents in the affected areas.

SECTIONED TRAM OPERATION

The second phase of the works—focused on Kálvin Square—has been scheduled between the end of the school term and the start of Campus Festival. During this period, from June 23 to July 6, 2025, trams will operate in two separate sections:

Section I: Nagyállomás – Kossuth Square – Nagyállomás

Section II: Kálvin Square – Egyetem/Doberdó Street – Kálvin Square

Lines 1 and 2 will not transport passengers between Kossuth Square and Kálvin Square. To travel the entire route, passengers will need to transfer between the two segments. All passengers must disembark at Kossuth Square and walk to the Kálvin Square stop to continue their journey on the appropriate tram line. Passengers traveling toward Nagyállomás must disembark at Kálvin Square and walk to the tram stop at Kossuth Square.

During the renovation, the Kossuth Square and City Hall stops toward Nagyállomás will be skipped. Boarding and alighting will only be possible at the Kossuth Square and City Hall stops located in the direction of Kálvin Square. Tickets remain valid for transfers but must be validated on each vehicle.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC DURING RENOVATION

During the works, drivers can expect speed restrictions along Péterfia Street, Bem Square, Simonyi Street, Pallagi Road, and Nagyerdei Boulevard. At the Kálvin Square section near the Great Church (Nagytemplom), only construction traffic will be allowed to use the roadway adjacent to the tram tracks.

(DKV)