Debrecen Zoo and the University of Debrecen are organized a Conservation Talent Day

In 2025, the Nature Conservation Talent Day was held for the thirteenth time, once again organized in cooperation between Zoo Debrecen and the Department of Wildlife Biology and Management of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management at the University of Debrecen.

The aim of the event was to provide an opportunity for young talents committed to nature to showcase and deepen their knowledge and to expand their professional networks.

In the final round of the competition, eight teams—five from high schools and three from universities—competed in groups of three. Through a variety of tasks, students and university participants demonstrated their dedication and preparedness in the field of nature conservation.

It was no coincidence that the zoo hosted the event. As Hungary’s first zoo and botanical garden outside the capital, Debrecen Zoo has long been committed to science education, supporting research, and fostering university collaborations. Since 2008, the institution has operated as an External Department for Nature and Species Conservation of the University of Debrecen, maintaining a particularly close relationship with the university’s students and faculty.

Photo: Zoo Debrecen