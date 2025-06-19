Free Italian evening at the Youth House – with Luca Balduccio

Bácsi Éva

Get ready for an unforgettable summer evening filled with the charm and warmth of Italy! On Friday, June 20, from 8:00 to 10:00 PM, the cozy courtyard of Debrecen’s Youth House will transform into a slice of the Mediterranean, as Luca Balduccio enchants the audience with timeless Italian melodies.

Live music, romantic Italian chansons, and evergreen hits will fill the air in a concert that promises to whisk guests away to the heart of Italy—all under the open summer sky, drink in hand, and joy in the air.

Whether you’re a fan of Italian culture and music, or simply looking for a magical night out, this event is for you.

June 20, 2025 (Friday), 8:00 PM | Ifjúsági Ház, Debrecen, Simonffy Street 21

Admission is free.

