Bus routes 19 and 23 in Debrecen will operate on diversion routes on Wednesday

Due to road resurfacing on Sámsoni Road in Debrecen, work will take place on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, instead of the originally planned June 24. The work is scheduled to occur between 09:00 AM and approximately 4:00 PM.

During this period, bus route 19 (toward Jégcsarnok) and bus route 23 (toward Doberdó Street) will operate on detour routes.

Detour route for buses 19 and 23 (toward Jégcsarnok/Doberdó Street):

Original route – Júlia-telep stop – Kard Street – (left turn) Lovas Street – (right turn) Sámsoni Road – back to original route.

Skipped stops: Tőr Street, Diadal Street.

Note: Buses will not stop at any stops along the detour route.